BIZNOTE: With Westwood Staples closure, here’s what happens to TSA Precheck

(WSB photo, October 2)

11:56 AM: The impending closure of the Westwood Village Staples store – first announced last month – doesn’t just mean one less retail outlet. It means the end of other services provided there, such as TSA Precheck. We’ve received this note from Shana Anderson, who says she’s the main TSA agent at the store, and wants you to know this:

We close next Friday, the 17th, but I just found out that the Burien TSA won’t open for a month. If people need Precheck before the holidays, they should go to tsa.gov and make an appointment. The closest Precheck places other than West Seattle are Renton and Fife.

12:57 PM: Shana just emailed again after learning that Wednesday is the last day at Westwood.