West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

48℉

BIZNOTE: With Westwood Staples closure, here’s what happens to TSA Precheck

November 13, 2023 11:56 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, October 2)

11:56 AM: The impending closure of the Westwood Village Staples store – first announced last month – doesn’t just mean one less retail outlet. It means the end of other services provided there, such as TSA Precheck. We’ve received this note from Shana Anderson, who says she’s the main TSA agent at the store, and wants you to know this:

We close next Friday, the 17th, but I just found out that the Burien TSA won’t open for a month.

If people need Precheck before the holidays, they should go to tsa.gov and make an appointment. The closest Precheck places other than West Seattle are Renton and Fife.

12:57 PM: Shana just emailed again after learning that Wednesday is the last day at Westwood.

Share This

2 Replies to "BIZNOTE: With Westwood Staples closure, here's what happens to TSA Precheck"

  • N Admiral Guy November 13, 2023 (12:21 pm)
    Reply

    This reminds me, any updates on the former UPS Store in Jefferson Square?  Are they planning to accept pre labeled packages anytime soon?  I had to take a bunch to Alki Mail and they are busting at the seams with package drop offs now!

  • andreea November 13, 2023 (12:31 pm)
    Reply

    But what about copying and printing and what’s gonna happen to Newspaper Clippings Guy?!? So sad…

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.