BIZNOTE: Meeples Games showcased at HomeStreet Bank

HomeStreet Bank in the West Seattle Junction (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) is continuing its tradition of showcasing another local business/nonprofit every month, and this month, the spotlight has been on Meeples Games, with a special display in the branch and a drawing at month’s end. That’s why Meeples Games proprietor Laura Schneider visited HomeStreet (whose Joyce Leslie is at right in our photo with Laura) on Tuesday – to draw the winner of a $100 gift card. (Just in time for holiday shopping!) If you haven’t been to Meeples, the shop is upstairs at 3727 California SW, with numerous weekly gaming events as well as retail offerings. The December spotlight at HomeStreet will be on ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), where “Snowed In” opens tomorrow night.