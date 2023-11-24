West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Soft-open day for Alki Arts in Morgan Junction

November 24, 2023 2:46 pm
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

(WSB photos)

The newest place in West Seattle to browse and buy art is now open. As previewed here, this is soft-open day for Alki Arts at 6030 California SW in Morgan Junction. Proprietor Diane Venti is settling back in to a bricks-and-mortar location after recent pop-ups:

You can check out the new space until 6 pm. Official grand-opening day is Saturday, December 2nd; regular hours for Alki Arts will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 pm, and by appointment. The space will also be available for event rentals, with “a deep discount to nonprofits.”

