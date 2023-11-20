BIZNOTE: Alki Arts coming to Morgan Junction

(WSB photo – 2022 Alki Arts pop-up in The Junction)

A recently vacated business space on the north side of Morgan Junction has a new tenant: Alki Arts is opening a gallery in the former Launchpad coworking/event space at 6030 California SW. Alki Arts proprietor Diane Venti has long been part of the local art scene – she tells WSB, “This is our 14th year selling local affordable original art, which all started in West Seattle on Alki … since then we have had 3 long-term locations, 4 pop-up locations, and 2 collaborations with other galleries … all in the aim of keeping rent low enough to be able to make a viable business of accessible original art for everyone. In keeping with our business model since day one, we will feature monthly musical performances for local musicians and will also be renting our space out for private events, giving a deep discount to nonprofits.” Alki Arts plans a soft-opening this Friday (November 24) and grand opening Saturday, December 2nd – regular hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 pm and by appointment. (The original Alki Arts location was at 2820 Alki SW, where Outer Space Seattle is for now.)