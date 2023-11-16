Alki Community Council, Festival of Trees, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Bonnet mushroom, photographed at South Seattle College by Rosalie Miller)

First, from the newly launched WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Brookdale Admiral Heights hosts a 5-7 pm event during which you can bid on decorated, donated, holiday-ready trees, benefiting the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation. (2326 California SW)

Also happening today/tonight, mostly from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPORTS: West Seattle High School‘s volleyball team opens play this morning in the state tournament at 11:45 am in Yakima, facing Shorewood High School from Shoreline.

BOOST YOUR PRODUCTIVITY: Free expert advice during this event at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor), noon – details and RSVP info here.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room and wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Tamale My Life will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

KING COUNTY PROSECUTOR @ WS DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: Though the RSVP deadline has passed for dinner at 6 pm, the West Seattle Democratic Women will hear from King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion at 6:45 pm at West Seattle Golf Course. (4470 35th SW)

CITY COUNCILMEMBER AT ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), City Councilmember Lisa Herbold is among the guests, as well as a Southwest Precinct representative. The group also will discuss its future. In-person meeting, also streamed – see our calendar listing for that info.

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska).

‘THE LARAMIE PROJECT’: West Seattle High School‘s student production continues, 7:30 pm – ticket info and more in our calendar listing.

We publish daily lists like this one as reminders, but you can look ahead any time, to any day, by scrolling through our full calendar!