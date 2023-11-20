West Seattle, Washington

About the sizable Seattle Fire response at Roxhill Park

November 20, 2023 12:12 pm
Overdose responses are sadly not rare. Those with multiple patients are. That’s what brought the sizable Seattle Fire response to Roxhill Park this past half-hour. According to SFD radio communication, a woman and man, both 33 years old, were found “unconscious and unresponsive” after “suspected opiate overdoses.” They were able to revive her, and thought that – after many efforts including 10+ rounds of CPR – they had revived him, but he’s just been declared dead. The woman, meantime, will be taken to a hospital.

