About that Pigeon Point ‘explosion’

November 7, 2023 11:12 pm
Police were sent to Pigeon Point this past hour looking for the source of what 911 callers reported as an “explosion.” We got a text from a reader explaining what happened, so in case you heard it and were wondering, here’s what they said happened right outside their house: “If anyone reaches out to you about a loud flash and bang in Pigeon Point that set off car alarms – an owl flew into (or was thrown from) the power lines. Sadly, it appears to have been electrocuted. A request to Seattle Animal Control for dead wildlife pickup has been requested.” No power outage resulted, per the City Light map.

