About all those police motorcycles: Just training

Lots of questions yesterday afternoon about a large group of police motorcycles seen traveling on various West Seattle streets, including 35th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW (with a stop at Lincoln Park), and over the bridge. Nobody sent photos or video but given the circumstances, and the lack of any known visiting dignitaries, we suspected it was training, and said that to people who contacted us directly, but we wanted to confirm it before writing anything. Early this morning, we finally got that confirmation from Det. Judinna Gulpan of SPD’s media-relations team – just training. (It happens periodically, as we’ve reported over the years, and it’s sometimes multi-agency, like this round in 2019. And once in a rare while it’s not training – like 2018, when the prime minister of Japan came to West Seattle for lunch.)