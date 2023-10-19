YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Lacrosse Club offers ‘Fall Ball’ meetups, early registration

Not too soon to start thinking youth sports for next year. The West Seattle Lacrosse Club asked us to share this multi-part announcement:

Attention, young ladies of West Seattle! Looking for a fun team sports opportunity for the Spring 2024 season? Search no more! The West Seattle Lacrosse Club wants YOU to join the growing group of girls taking advantage of this awesome local sports community! Team options for Under 10, Under 12, Under 14, and a newer High School Team! No prior experience is required.

Teams are comprised of young ladies from Normandy Park, Des Moines, Burien and West Seattle.

So, if you’re between third and twelfth grade come check it out and get your questions answered. Casual Fall Ball get-togethers happening on Sunday 10/29, 11/5, 11/12 and 11/19 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Hiawatha Playfields at 2700 California Avenue SW. More events are coming after the holidays.

No RSVP, ongoing commitment, or equipment is required to participate in Sunday Fall Ball. So, just bring a friend or two, and come check it out! Loaner equipment is available for use.

If you are already a W.S.L.C team member, early Registration is open now for the 2024 season which starts in February!

For more information or to register visit: westseattlelaxclub.org or reach out to westseattlelax@gmail.com with questions, and we look forward to seeing you out there!

WSLC also fields a High School Boys’ program. For youth boys lacrosse, please visit our friends with the swlacrosseclub.org