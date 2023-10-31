YOUTH SPORTS: Here’s a chance to try lacrosse, free

This Saturday, youth interested in lacrosse can try it free! Here’s the announcement explaining how:

The West Seattle Youth Lacrosse Club coaches will be hosting a FREE all-ages, all-experience lacrosse session for boys & girls on Saturday, November 4th from 9 to 10:30 am at Walt Hundley Playfield in West Seattle. RSVP via the link below, and please share this opportunity with anyone in your circle who might be interested in an introduction to the sport. Whether you’re a returning player, or you’ve never picked up a lacrosse stick before, we’d love to have you attend! RSVP: forms.gle/HvQbXJsperNLhkyC7