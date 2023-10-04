YOU CAN HELP: On- and off-shore options for volunteering on Duwamish Alive! day

(WSB file photo from past Duwamish Alive!)

The focus of this month’s Duwamish Alive! mega-work party on and around the Duwamish River and its watershed is to celebrate the salmon’s homecoming. Multiple sites from West Seattle to Tukwila are open for volunteer help 10 am-2 pm on Saturday, October 21st. Wherever you sign up to assist, you’ll provide the salmon a better chance at thriving by restoring their habitat to provide “food, shelter, and cool, clean water that salmon need,” as the Duwamish Alive! Coalition says. You can join a kayaking trash cleanup or habitat restoration in parks and open spaces, The coalition says, “By working together, we can make a substantial difference in improving the health of our region.” You can see the sites accepting volunteers, and find signup links, by going to duwamishalive.org or emailing info@duwamishalive.org.