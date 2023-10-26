WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Two alerts for upcoming chill

2:29 PM: Thanks to Lynn Hall for that photo of the Olympics this morning, seen in their fall/winter coat (of snow) for the first time this season. Here in the lowlands, colder weather is approaching, and the National Weather Service has issued two alerts: a Frost Advisory for midnight tonight until 9 am Friday, a Freeze Watch for late Friday night through Saturday morning. The NWS explains: “For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 (are) possible.”

P.S. Also remember that the cold weather means West Seattle’s volunteer-and-donation-powered emergency shelter is opening – we’ll be checking back to see what’s still on the wish list.

3:51 PM: One more great view of the snowy Olympics, this one sent by David Hutchinson: