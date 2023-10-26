West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Two alerts for upcoming chill

October 26, 2023 2:29 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
2:29 PM: Thanks to Lynn Hall for that photo of the Olympics this morning, seen in their fall/winter coat (of snow) for the first time this season. Here in the lowlands, colder weather is approaching, and the National Weather Service has issued two alerts: a Frost Advisory for midnight tonight until 9 am Friday, a Freeze Watch for late Friday night through Saturday morning. The NWS explains: “For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 (are) possible.”

P.S. Also remember that the cold weather means West Seattle’s volunteer-and-donation-powered emergency shelter is opening – we’ll be checking back to see what’s still on the wish list.

3:51 PM: One more great view of the snowy Olympics, this one sent by David Hutchinson:

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Two alerts for upcoming chill"

  • Jay October 26, 2023 (2:55 pm)
    Tonight is the night to disconnect your hoses and put the insulating covers on.

    • David October 26, 2023 (6:52 pm)
      Yes I removed my garden hose and put on my “Dolly Parton” outdoor faucet cover tonight as well. 

    • Daniel Moy October 26, 2023 (6:56 pm)
      Disconnect hoses, yea probably.  Insulating covers – not unless you’ve got a fairly lengthy uninsulated run of piping outside.  30F isn’t as much of a worry there.  If it gets under about 20F I’m popping out the insulating covers, but not until then.  In colder climates you’d use an internal shutoff valve, drain it, and then just leave it.  But we… don’t seem to have any of those here.  At least no place I’ve lived in Seattle.

  • 1994 October 26, 2023 (9:09 pm)
    I have seen and heard, several times this past week,  ducks or some sort of squeaky airborne flocks flying south.  They were trying their best to get into the V formation.

