It was a day full of off-on rain … but also multiple rainbow sightings. Thanks to everyone who sent photos! Above, an end-of-day Alki photo from Lisa Murphy; below, from Robin Sinner:

Stewart L. captured the downtown skyline beneath a rainbow:

And Manuel photographed the meeting of rainbow, state ferry, and cruise ship:

Still a chance of more showers through tomorrow, and then the forecast clears up for a while, possibly sunny and near 70 degrees on Thursday!