WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 23 notes, including eclipse-watching!

NO WATER TAXI: The West Seattle Water Taxi is out of service this weekend for maintenance going into the fall/winter seasons.

PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE: Will we get to glimpse it here? Skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen has a plan, 8 am-10 am at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW), with contingencies – see our calendar listing. If she announces a change or cancellation, we’ll update here. (8 AM UPDATE: Alice was headed to Westcrest as of about 10 minutes ago, in case the eclipse becomes visible between clouds.)

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend going with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP, DAY 1: Skis, snowboards, boots, gear – get everything you need to start getting ready for the winter-sports season at this big community sale presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor), 10 am-5 pm at the VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska), continuing Sunday.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: You can go admire the community art on display at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open 10 am-6 pm.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The weekly farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is open for shopping 10 am-2 pm through the end of this month, prioritizing vendors of color, presented by African Community Housing & Development.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Fall is planting season, and you can shop for student-raised plants at the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open 10 am-2 pm on the north end of campus.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

POP-UP ART SALE: Second-to-last day for the Alki Arts multi-artist pop-up in the pop-up space at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am-6 pm.

ART-GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH: Seasonal specialties at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way), noon-4 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: See what’s new at the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

INTERGENERATIONAL PAPER COLLAGE: Hands-on art creation at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 1:30 pm – please register before going.

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7-9 pm, indie artist Paul Gerard performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: Punk and indie rock with Karoshi, Plash, Jjanggoo at The Skylark, 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm, $10 at the door.

SOUND BATH FOR THE NEW MOON: 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $40.

HAUNTED DRAG! Halloween-season edition of “Out at the Box,” 9:30 pm at Box Bar (5401 California SW).

