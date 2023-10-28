WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Three more sights to see

Thanks again for all the great Halloween-display photos, videos, and tips! More to show you tonight:

That’s the Patch family’s “haunted yard” at 5206 23rd SW – nightly “through Halloween from dusk till 9:30. Come see the show and walk the graveyard. Full bars on Halloween night.” They sent video too:

In Gatewood, Yma says, “Come say hi to our ‘pets’ out front! Portland St off California, mid block. Across the street from Berg’s Pumpkin Patch“:

And Joseph sent the next photo with the warning, “Quick heads up. Alert! The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man was spotted. Corner of Manning and 53rd. Be Advised”:

They’re hoping to welcome lots of trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. (Scroll through our Halloween coverage archive for all the displays we’ve shown this season!)

Meantime, check our Halloween Guide for what’s happening through the big night – including Halloween in The Junction tomorrow, starting with the 11 am costume parade led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band, followed by trick-or-treating at businesses and booths, until 2 pm. See you there!