WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Teal Pumpkin trick-or-treating

In the trick-or-treat-event section of our West Seattle Halloween Guide, we invited people to let us know if they’re participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project, “a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the one in 13 children living with food allergies, and many others impacted by intolerances and other conditions.” We’ve heard from (updated) 12 participants so far, and added those addresses to the Halloween Guide, in case that helps your family’s trick-or-treating plan; if you’re a Teal Pumpkin home too, it’s not too late to let us know so we can add you to the list – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!