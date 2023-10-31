WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: One more round of 2023 scenes

It’s been a spirited Halloween season of events and decorations…a few more photos before the night ends:

Among the last decorated-home photos we received were these, from Zach, Colleen, and Melina: “We’re pretty proud of our display this year. Lots of skeletons, lots of lights, lots of pumpkins! 5933 32nd Ave SW”

Shawn and Rob on 48th SW sent a photo late this afternoon of their awareness-raising display and trick-or-treat plan:

Last year approximately 1,500 books were banned in schools across the United Stated and 22% of those books directly addressed issues of race and racism. In an effort to bring awareness to this issue and to encourage people to talk about why everyone should be allowed to choose for themselves and their families what they read, we will be passing out treat bags filled with candy, ACLU bookmarks and $5 gift certificates to Pegasus Book Exchange tonight to the first 100 trick or treaters (young and old)! Exercise your rights. Rebels read banned books!

Meantime, we made a few stops tonight, including our every-few-years visit to the front-yard animatronic “Nightmare on 44th”:

Creator Dave told us earlier this season that this might be the last year for his Halloween-only show full of creepy characters.

Early in the evening, we visited another event that had been listed in our West Seattle Halloween Guide – the block party on 37th in Upper Morgan, Here are the neighbors who joined forces to make it happen:

Also seen in that neighborhood – a reminder that the next holidays aren’t far away:

One more time – thank you to everyone who sent photos, video, tips, event listings …. true community collaboration!

