WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: More scintillating skeletons

As we continue showing you Halloween decorations from around West Seattle – with two weeks to go until the big night – we have three different photos of creatively displayed skeletons. Above, Marsha Munson spotted those two on Beach Drive SW near Lowman Beach; below, we happened onto this campy scene in the driveway of a Gatewood home:

And John sent the photo of his skeleton lookout on a deck near California/Genesee:

All the decorations we've shown so far can be found in this WSB coverage-category archive, and on the Halloween Guide page we'll be launching before the night's out.