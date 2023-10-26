WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: 2 displays with lots of lights

Both of these are near Admiral (where business trick-or-treating kicks off Hallo-weekend tomorrow afternoon!):

The photo above is from Nichol, whose display is at 2752 38th SW. The photo below is from Wyatt, who has a message, too:

Hi, community! We are slowly but surely catching up to all of your amazing displays, and before long, our block will be in full spook to welcome all of you Trick-or-treaters to our annual Halloween spectacular! Come by for some new items, ideas, and humorous twists! I want to note that my display doesn’t and never will have an age limit for trick-or-treating. I love putting together an experience for all to enjoy, and believe that everyone should have some hot chocolate for Halloween!

Wyatt is at 40th/Charlestown. See everyplace we’ve featured by scrolling through our Halloween coverage archive; for the dozens of events coming up between now and the big night, see our West Seattle Halloween Guide!