The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Fall colors, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-2 pm for plant shopping, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor gym for kids 5 and under and their caregivers, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: 10 am-6 pm, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open – drop by to see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SIDETALKER: Live in-store at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

AT KENYON HALL: Monthly songwriter showcase at 6:30 pm (signups at 6 pm) at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

SPOOKY SHOW: Nightfall Orphanage, spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, 7-10 pm (see our Halloween Guide for full-season schedule). No admission charge, but charity donations requested – food or funds.

SPORTS: One football home game tonight, 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, West Seattle HS hosts Nathan Hale. Also at 7 pm, at West Seattle Stadium, Garfield vs. O’Dea.

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

CRYSTALS 101: 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Piston Ready, Trip the Wire, Halcion Halo, “hard rock ‘n’ roll” – 8 pm at The Skylark, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!