WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: West of Chicago Pizza burglarized

October 1, 2023 12:10 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Thanks for the texted tip about that sign on the door at West of Chicago Pizza (37th/Alaska), closed today because of an early-morning break-in. We went over and talked with proprietor Shawn, who said the burglar(s) got away with some cash. He’s closed today mostly to recover, as he got the alarm company call around 2 am – when he arrived, police were already there – and it was understandably hard to sleep after he returned home.

P.S. Shawn says this will NOT interfere with his plan to add a new feature at West of Chicago starting tomorrow – a game room.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: West of Chicago Pizza burglarized"

  • Brayton October 1, 2023 (12:24 pm)
    I don’t know what keeps small business owners in this area. High rent is one thing but vandalism and burglaries are non-stop. If I had a business I would booby trap the hell out of it.  

    On a positive note, I recently tried this restaurant and really enjoyed the food. (Great thin crust pizza and salad.) On top of that was the great experience with the staff. They were friendly and thoroughly made sure the order was correct before I left with the items. I’ve had a craving…

  • yoyolove October 1, 2023 (1:00 pm)
    That’s unfortunate news. Sounds like they are handling it with aplomb. But almost as importantly, what type of game room are they opening???

