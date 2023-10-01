WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: West of Chicago Pizza burglarized

Thanks for the texted tip about that sign on the door at West of Chicago Pizza (37th/Alaska), closed today because of an early-morning break-in. We went over and talked with proprietor Shawn, who said the burglar(s) got away with some cash. He’s closed today mostly to recover, as he got the alarm company call around 2 am – when he arrived, police were already there – and it was understandably hard to sleep after he returned home.

P.S. Shawn says this will NOT interfere with his plan to add a new feature at West of Chicago starting tomorrow – a game room.