WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft leads to spill response; found laptop in bag, possibly stolen/dumped

October 29, 2023 7:39 pm
Two reader reports tonight:

GAS THEFT BRINGS SPILL RESPONSE: Sometimes if a parked car is broken into or damaged, and someone other than its owner calls police, the owner will later find an SPD card. Today, Jeff found his car with a card from a different city department:

My gas tank on my truck was drilled and they stole the gas. Someone called City of Seattle in the middle of the night to investigate a leak and they found it to be my truck. I was parked just North of Genesee on 44th Ave SW. They put a temp patch on it and a drip pan and left a note.

Hope everyone is on the lookout.

FOUND BAG WITH LAPTOP: Maybe stolen and dumped, maybe somehow “just lost,” but whatever the case, Brenda hopes to find the owner:

I found a bag with a MacBook and car keys, note pad, etc but there’s no name or number anywhere.

She found it in the street near California/Othello. If yours, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you with Brenda.

  • Odd son October 29, 2023 (8:19 pm)
    I’m glad people respond. When I called non emergency (staffed by 911 call takers) about a similar incident a few years ago, I was told they don’t respond. Frustrating experience. Maybe the call taker was new or this is a new program. I just remember being sort of arguing with her and being dumbfounded that the city couldn’t do anything. 

    I didn’t occur to me at the time but maybe I should have looked through the glovebox to find contact information for the owner and called them myself.

