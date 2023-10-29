WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft leads to spill response; found laptop in bag, possibly stolen/dumped

Two reader reports tonight:

GAS THEFT BRINGS SPILL RESPONSE: Sometimes if a parked car is broken into or damaged, and someone other than its owner calls police, the owner will later find an SPD card. Today, Jeff found his car with a card from a different city department:

My gas tank on my truck was drilled and they stole the gas. Someone called City of Seattle in the middle of the night to investigate a leak and they found it to be my truck. I was parked just North of Genesee on 44th Ave SW. They put a temp patch on it and a drip pan and left a note. Hope everyone is on the lookout.

FOUND BAG WITH LAPTOP: Maybe stolen and dumped, maybe somehow “just lost,” but whatever the case, Brenda hopes to find the owner:

I found a bag with a MacBook and car keys, note pad, etc but there’s no name or number anywhere.

She found it in the street near California/Othello. If yours, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you with Brenda.