WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: South Delridge gunfire; mini-mart crash-and-grab attempt north of The Junction

Two West Seattle Crime Watch incidents, one under investigation right now:

SOUTH DELRIDGE GUNFIRE: Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire about 15 minutes ago, including one person who said a bullet went through their apartment wall. Police have confirmed that and found other “spent rounds,” at 17th/Henderson, and they currently have Henderson blocked off while they look for other evidence. No reports of injuries. Here’s the partial description of the shooter that’s been broadcast so far – Black, male, fired the shots, then got into a white Chrysler SUV and left the scene.

CRASH-AND-GRAB ATTEMPT: Thanks to Chuck for sending the tip on this tonight – it was logged as “property damage” so that didn’t catch our eye in looking at the early-early-morning log. The door at the 76 station/minimart at 4001 California SW is damaged after a would-be crash and grab burglar drove into it around 3 am:

What the would-be burglar(s) didn’t count on is that the manager was still there, and he chased the would-be burglar(s) away; they took off without taking anything.