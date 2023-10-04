WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery/assault in store lot; near-carjacking; stolen pickup

Before the night is out, three more Crime Watch incidents we need to tell you about:

ROBBERY/ASSAULT IN GROCERY-STORE LOT: We just got a call from a longtime reader who wanted to be anonymous, a woman in her 60s who was robbed and assaulted in the Admiral Safeway lot tonight. She says it happened so fast – she was parked in the middle of the lot, around 9:30 pm, and a 4-door white sedan pulled up, with a man getting out of the back seat on the driver’s side, running up and grabbing her purse off her shoulder. He knocked her down, and she fell and hit her head, also banging up a previously injured elbow and replaced hip. The robber got back in the car, and they left via the 42nd SW exit. Her purse – a black Lesac – contained her phone and a red cardholder with her ID as well as debit and credit cards, which she says the robber quickly tried to use at gas stations and a fast-food restaurant. She says she only got a partial description – her glasses were knocked off when she was knocked down – 6′ tall, light to medium complexion, slender, light hoodie, dark pants. She says she screamed and someone called 911; police responded and SFD treated her at the scene. She says police also helped her get home safely and brought her a steering-wheel lock in case the robber came for her car (which is manual transmission, so they likely wouldn’t get far). If you have any information, the incident number is 23-286790.

NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR-CARJACKING. This one also was brought to our attention late tonight. It was caught on video that was provided to us by the camera’s owner, though he wasn’t the near-victim. He says it happened in North Delridge around 3:45 pm Tuesday, on 26th SW between Hudson and Alaska – a delivery driver left his car running when a passerby ran over and jumped in, jumping back out when the driver’s wife – in the car with their baby – screamed:

The camera’s owner says he provided the video to the driver, but didn’t know if the driver had subsequently reported this to police.

STOLEN WHITE PICKUP: Nathaniel reported this to us Tuesday afternoon: