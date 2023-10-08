WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Morgan Junction mini-mart hit again (and again, and again); Kia break-in; theft victim finds bike

Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MINI-MART BURGLARIZED AGAIN, REPEATEDLY: Thanks for the tips. Customers report that the mini-mart at the Exxon station in Morgan Junction was burglarized not once, not twice, but three times overnight. Archived police audio and the incident log confirms the multiple burglaries reported in the 2 and 3 am hours. One partial description: Man in his 30s, dark complexion, black ski mask, khaki boots. Items stolen reportedly included cigarettes and lottery scratch tickets.

KIA BREAK-IN: This report and photos were sent by Hunter:

I wanted to report a car break-in at the intersection of Lander and 42nd Ave (next to the tennis courts at Hiawatha). I’ve been driving a rental for work this week. Parked it for the weekend and when I returned this morning I noticed the driver’s side window had been smashed in. Nothing was stolen (nothing was in the vehicle). Police report has already been filed but I wanted to let the community know as well! The incident most likely occurred sometime last night.

ANYBODY MISSING THIS CAR? Bill sent this report and photo:

Likely stolen car dumped on Avalon. Plates are spray painted. Damage to front right fender. Reported via Find It Fix It.

BIKE-THEFT FOLLOWUP: We published Dan‘s bike-theft report on Friday. This afternoon, he emailed this update: