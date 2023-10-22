West Seattle, Washington

22 Sunday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more street robberies

October 22, 2023 8:09 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

8:09 PM: In the past hour, a woman reported to police that her purse was stolen while she was at a bus stop in West Seattle. Exactly where, we’re not sure, as the call was first reported as California/Willow in Morgan Junction, but then the victim called police from the 7-11 in The Junction, and officers told dispatch the robbery happened at a bus stop “on Alaska.” We do know that the robber(s) were reported to have gotten away in a white 2020 Hyundai Elantra that matched up with a vehicle reported stolen somewhere outside the city. And a similar car, with two people wearing face coverings, was reportedly spotted at the California/Andover mini-mart a short time ago, so the robbers may still be in the area.

8:39 PM: Police are now talking with another woman who reported a street robbery, not far from California/Andover, with items taken including her grocery bag. So far the only descriptions mentioned are an “older white sedan” with three people in ski masks.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more street robberies"

  • loo October 22, 2023 (8:52 pm)
    I feel like I’ve been reading about a lot of purse snatchings and street robberies. Any advice for the general public to keep safe out there? Any list of resources or tips? I’m guessing no headphones, maybe hide your bag/purse inside your jacket? What else?

