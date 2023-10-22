WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more street robberies

8:09 PM: In the past hour, a woman reported to police that her purse was stolen while she was at a bus stop in West Seattle. Exactly where, we’re not sure, as the call was first reported as California/Willow in Morgan Junction, but then the victim called police from the 7-11 in The Junction, and officers told dispatch the robbery happened at a bus stop “on Alaska.” We do know that the robber(s) were reported to have gotten away in a white 2020 Hyundai Elantra that matched up with a vehicle reported stolen somewhere outside the city. And a similar car, with two people wearing face coverings, was reportedly spotted at the California/Andover mini-mart a short time ago, so the robbers may still be in the area.

8:39 PM: Police are now talking with another woman who reported a street robbery, not far from California/Andover, with items taken including her grocery bag. So far the only descriptions mentioned are an “older white sedan” with three people in ski masks.