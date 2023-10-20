West Seattle, Washington

20 Friday

57℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another early-morning carjacking

October 20, 2023 1:57 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

For the second time this week, a driver has been carjacked along the West Seattle waterfront. This morning it happened just before 1 am in the 1100 block of Alki SW. Three people, described as Black males in black and white masks, stole a black BMW M5 (with plates that start with CFU) at gunpoint. A stolen Audi that was traveling with them was found a short time later abandoned after a collision on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge, just past 99. Not long afterward, police found the victim’s phone tossed aside near Admiral and City View. This comes three days after a woman was carjacked on Harbor Avenue

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another early-morning carjacking"

  • Pelicans October 20, 2023 (2:13 am)
    I am really curious how SPD found the victim’s phone so quickly.  Did the victim have the “Find My Phone” app or something similar?  When I was robbed on the 3rd of October, SPD said they can’t “ping” phones except in certain cases. Robbery and assault were not included in those cases.

    • WSB October 20, 2023 (2:34 am)
      Some sort of tracking, yes.

  • Pelicans October 20, 2023 (2:21 am)
    I have had to reconstruct and obtain documentation of the places the robbers used my debit/credit cards.  It has been very difficult dealing w/Wells Fargo. They sent a letter calling the case resolved, when there where fraudulent charges these punks made on my card.  My lesson learned;  don’t rely on the bank. Do your own research.

  • Pelicans October 20, 2023 (2:36 am)
    My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the  victim. 

