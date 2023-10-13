WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle Ski Swap on Saturday and Sunday; if you’re selling, drop off today!

(WSB photo from West Seattle Ski Swap day 1) (WSB photo, 2022 West Seattle Ski Swap)

Quick reminder that one of this weekend’s biggest events will be the West Seattle Ski Swap, presented each year by Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) at the VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska) both days this weekend. If you have something to sell – skis, snowboard, boots, gear – you need to preregister ASAP and drop off your items this afternoon, 3-7 pm. Here’s where to find the link to sign up. Otherwise, if you’re just shopping, sale hours are 10 am-5 pm Saturday, 10 am-4 pm Sunday.