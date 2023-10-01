WEEK AHEAD: Two more West Seattle chances to compare Seattle City Council District 1 candidates

General-election voting starts in less than three weeks. You have many decisions to make, and the top of the ticket is the Seattle City Council District 1 race between Maren Costa and Rob Saka.

(WSB photo, last Monday)

We presented a forum with them last Monday night; this week, you have two more chances to see them side by side in West Seattle:

TUESDAY (OCTOBER 3): Seattle CityClub and GSBA will present a District 1 debate in the Brockey Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, in-person and livestreamed. More info here, as well as a registration link which the sponsors say includes a chance to suggest a question.

THURSDAY (OCTOBER 5): The Harbor-Alki Neighbors’ Group has announced an in-person “town hall” with the candidates at 7 pm Thursday. The venue will be Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill):

Town Hall Q&A with Rob Saka and Maren Costa with emphasis on issues of specific importance to residents of Alki and Harbor Avenues, Alki Beach, and Beach Drive. The public is invited but space is limited. It is not required but registration is recommended: email diedrehaines@gmail.com. Potential questions can also be submitted in advance to the same email contact.

A livestream is not planned for this event, but it will be recorded on video for later viewing.

P.S. Those aren’t the last West Seattle forums for Saka and Costa – the next one after these will be October 10th at Our Lady of Guadalupe.