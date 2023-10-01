VIDEO: ‘Fashion Walk’ mini-parade opens Doll Parts Collective’s Designer Showcase

(WSB photos/video)

Who needs a runway when you can strut your stuff through the West Seattle Farmers’ Market? If you were there just after 11 am, you might have seen the mini-parade walk up from Doll Parts Collective (4832 California SW) and take a lap through the market as the opening act to the shop’s Designer Showcase, happening now. If not – here’s video as participants left the shop, northbound:

Local drag queen Jolene Granby led the way. She was scheduled to perform at the shop afterward.

The main attraction at today’s showcase is a variety of fashion vendors, as previewed here earlier this week. You can check them out at Doll Parts any time before 6 pm tonight!