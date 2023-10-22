VIDEO: Big turnout for this year’s gathering to call salmon home to Fauntleroy Creek

(WSB photos and video unless otherwise credited)

Any day now, Fauntleroy Creek is likely to see the first spawner of the season. Today, the biggest turnout in years gathered for an annual tradition, singing and drumming to call the salmon home. As always, Jamie Shilling led the songs, starting with “Habitat,” to the tune of the 1960s classic “Lollipop“:

We counted more than 80 people, from babies to seniors, gathered steps from the creek, outside the home of Judy Pickens and Phil Sweetland, long active not only with the Fauntleroy Watershed Council, but also the Salmon in the Schools program, which teaches local students about salmon’s life cycle as they raise fry to release into the creek each year. But this afternoon’s gathering was a celebration of what’s yet to come.

Interspersed with Shilling’s songs, Judy told the story of how – after work to restore the creek – the first known modern-day spawners, nicknamed Harry and Louise, showed up 29 years ago. Community members gathered to drum – inspired by ancient traditions – in hopes that would encourage more. Over the years, thousands have shown up, counted by volunteer creek watchers like Dennis Hinton (below with Judy):

Three salmon were spotted near the mouth of Fauntleroy Creek earlier in the weekend, Judy revealed at this afternoon’s gathering – adding that watchers also saw “seals with napkins under their chins.” The mouth of the creek is near the Fauntleroy ferry dock. Judy noted that Washington State Ferries employees came to the gathering today for the first time – helping out during one song:

Today’s gathering ran a little longer than some years because of a surprise – the Watershed Council honored your WSB co-publishers for all our years of covering their work.

We were not only surprised but deeply honored. Everyone then gathered for a group photo – another dedicated creek volunteer, Tom Trulin, took it from atop a ladder:

This week, Tom, Dennis, and others will be out watching for spawners to make it into the creek. Last year, they counted 254, a near-record in the quarter-century of counting. We’ll let you know when we get word of sightings. Meantime, learn more about Fauntleroy Creek – one of Seattle’s few salmon-bearing streams – at fauntleroywatershed.org. There’s an overlook tucked away at upper Fauntleroy Way and SW Director, just south of the stairway that leads to the bus stop across from the ferry dock.