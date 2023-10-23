TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Monday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, October 23rd.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High in the upper 50s – then we might not even break 50 for the rest of the week. Sunrise today is at 7:39 am; sunset, 6:06 pm.

ROAD-WORK ALERT

We’re checking with SDOT to see if the Delridge repaving in the northbound lanes north of Genesee is expected to wrap up today as projected.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular schedule today – now on fall/winter schedule, still 7 days a week, but no late-night service Fridays/Saturdays.

Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!