West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

54℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday arrives

October 13, 2023 6:03 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

8:39 AM: Noticed while heading back from an interview just now, the signals at 26th/Barton are in flashing-red mode.

Earlier:

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, October 13th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny today, possibly rainy tonight, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise today is at 7:25 am; sunset, 6:25 pm.

(Thursday photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

TWO NOTES

-No Seattle Public Schools classes today.
-1 am Saturday through 3 pm Monday, the ramp from Beacon Hill to the westbound West Seattle Bridge will be closed.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water TaxiRegular schedule today. Remember – this is the last Friday of the season for later-night service, and there’s no West Seattle service this Saturday and Sunday.

Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – which has been open since Tuesday:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!

Share This

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday arrives"

  • Lola October 13, 2023 (7:41 am)
    Reply

    Do they have the cameras up yet on the WSB for the BUS Lane travelers?  Everyday I see many who get into that lane and just cruise in it all the way to the end as they want to pass everyone else who is in the proper lanes.  

    • Al King October 13, 2023 (9:26 am)
      Reply

      Did you see the report that SPD is so short staffed they don’t have enough officers to validate the camera tickets. A large number of violators never have to pay.

      • PSPS October 13, 2023 (1:54 pm)
        Reply

        Actually, nobody “has to pay.” They’re not real tickets, despite the scary wording.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.