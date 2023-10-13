TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday arrives

8:39 AM: Noticed while heading back from an interview just now, the signals at 26th/Barton are in flashing-red mode.
6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, October 13th.
WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Partly sunny today, possibly rainy tonight, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise today is at 7:25 am; sunset, 6:25 pm.
TWO NOTES
-No Seattle Public Schools classes today.
-1 am Saturday through 3 pm Monday, the ramp from Beacon Hill to the westbound West Seattle Bridge will be closed.
TRANSIT TODAY
Water Taxi – Regular schedule today. Remember – this is the last Friday of the season for later-night service, and there’s no West Seattle service this Saturday and Sunday.
Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here.
Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.
High Bridge – the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
Low Bridge – which has been open since Tuesday:
1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.
If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!
