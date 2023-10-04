THINK SNOW! Season rentals start today at Mountain to Sound Outfitters

Winter-sports season approaches … and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) wants you to be ready. Today marks the start of M2SO’s winter-sports daily and season ski/snowboard rentals. Here’s how that works:

Mountain to Sound Outfitters offers Seasonal Ski Rentals and Snowboard Rentals for you to try before you buy. Some people know this as Season Ski Lease or Season Snowboard Lease and it’s all the same thing – pick it up now, and bring it back in April … or if you enjoy the gear you rent from us for the season, you can buy it outright in the spring. Season rentals are typically available starting the first weekend in October and are due back by April 15th. Returns can be extended until May for an additional fee…. Daily rentals may be picked up the day before you head up to the mountain at no additional charge.

More info here, including the link for getting an appointment.

P.S. Also remember that Mountain to Sound Outfitters’ annual Ski Swap is approaching too – October 14-15 – whether you’re interested in buying or selling, you can find info here.