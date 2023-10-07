SPORTS: Road wins for WSHS, CSIHS football teams

Both local high-school varsity football teams played on the road this week, and both won, according to the Metro League scoreboard. Friday night, West Seattle High School defeated Lakeside 23-7 at Northwest Athletic Complex; this afternoon, Chief Sealth International High School won its game against Brewster, 38-37. Next Friday (October 13th), CSIHS (4-2) is home at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, 7 pm vs. Nathan Hale, while WSHS (4-1) plays again at NWAC, this time versus Ingraham, 5 pm.