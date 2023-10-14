SPORTS: Football victories for Chief Sealth IHS, West Seattle HS

On the second-to-last Friday of the regular season, both local high-school teams won last night. Playing at home at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, Chief Sealth International High School beat Nathan Hale, 32-12, according to the Metro League scoreboard, which says West Seattle High School defeated Ingraham at Northwest Athletic Complex, 14-7. WSHS is now 5-1 and wraps up the regular season at 7 pm next Friday (October 20th) at home at NCSWAC vs, Hale, while at that same time, CSIHS, now 5-2, will play Roosevelt at NWAC.