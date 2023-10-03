REMINDER: Overnight water outage Thursday/Friday for 650 customers in Morgan Junction, Gatewood, Fauntleroy

A reminder in case you didn’t see last week’s announcment or the postal mailer – or just forgot! – Thursday night is when Seattle Public Utilities plans to cut water service to 650 customers (mostly residential) in Morgan Junction, Gatewood, and Fauntleroy. 9 pm Thursday (October 5) to 4 am Friday (October 6) are the scheduled hours. The outage is for what’s essentially preventive maintenance – adding three valves to the system “to increase flexibility for how we send water through the distribution system (and to) reduce the number of customers impacted during future outages, whether during emergency repairs or planned shutdowns” like this, SPU says. The work will be done at California/Frontenac. Here’s the official notice.