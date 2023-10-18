Morgan Community Association meeting, pizza for basketball, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(This morning’s clouds, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

PIZZA FUNDRAISER: Supporters of the West Seattle High School boys’ basketball team are raising money to cover expenses and you can help by getting food from MOD Pizza at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW today, 10:30 am-10 pm. The special code to use is in our calendar listing.

PUMPKIN JUNCTION: The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) starts its annual celebration of pumpkin beers today. Open noon-11 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

COOKING CLASS: Seafood-cooking class at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor), 6 pm, two spots left when we checked the registration link.

TRIVIA x 6: Six places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … there’s 7 pm trivia at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW) … 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska) … trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run at 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Catch up on lots of Morgan Junction info during tonight’s quarterly meeting, 7 pm online – see the agenda (which also includes the D-1 City Council candidates) and how to participate in our calendar listing.

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

