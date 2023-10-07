West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Bicycle rider dies after falling in 1200 block Alki Avenue

October 7, 2023 6:04 pm
6:04 PM: SFD medics and SPD officers are in the 1200 block of Alki Avenue SW, where witnesses told them a bicycle rider fell “out of the blue” while riding on the trail. The rider, described as a male adult, is reported to have hit his head and suffered potential life-threatening injuries, for which he’s being treated right now. Avoid the area.

6:24 PM: Medical discussion over emergency radio indicates the rider, described as in his mid-40s, is still in bad shape and the reason he suddenly fell is a mystery. Medics are still working to revive him.

7:51 PM: As noted in comments, radio exchanges indicate the rider did not survive. We don’t have any other information about circumstances and it would be up to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine whether a medical incident preceding the fall was to blame, or an injury from it.

8:42 PM: SFD has also officially confirmed to us that the rider died, and updates his age to “approximately 40.”

  • SeaKev October 7, 2023 (6:29 pm)
    Happened to drive past the biker while medics were still responding. He appeared to have a major head wound and was completely unresponsive. My thoughts and prayers go out to him!

  • Susan October 7, 2023 (6:52 pm)
    He passed, my thoughts for his family and friends. 

  • Greta October 7, 2023 (8:03 pm)
    Tragic.  I was there & was one of many to call 911.  Prayers 🙏🏼

  • KET October 7, 2023 (8:16 pm)
    I came upon the scene also. The many first responders worked fast and put in a great deal of effort to try and save him. He was riding a blue bike with yellow taped handle bars. My condolences and prayers to his family and friends.

  • Luci October 7, 2023 (9:28 pm)
    I was a 1st responder today, helped with CPR and held his head in my hands. If anyone knows the family, and they want to talk to me, I am open. I am so terribly sad and will carry him in my heart forever. 

    • Big Dave October 8, 2023 (4:17 am)
      Thanks for your kindness and service. We appreciate first responders. 

    • Deborah Wayman October 8, 2023 (5:05 pm)
      Hello I am Debbie,  thank you to all of the wonderful people who stopped to take care and render medical care/CPR to the fallen biker, he was my younger brother William. We are all grieving and in shock that this happened. William was in excellent health, had worked out before his bike ride, he was free from illness our medical conditions that would explain the incident. Willie was an athlete, performed martial arts and served in the US coast guard. He was a lifelong experienced bike rider who would not just fall over. He was sadly not wearing a helmet, which complicates this picture. When we get the medical examiners report , I will pass along the information. I agree that there must have been a medical event that caused him to fall , a stroke, brain bleed, blood clot  etc., we will find out soon after the exam. It brings me and our entire family comfort to know Willie was surrounded by caring people who did everything they could to save him. I appreciate the people from the community who reached out with prayers and condolences. I helps to feel the goodness of others. Most of all we all are thankful for the heroic efforts EMS and community citizens who rendered aid, gave their own clothes to stop his bleeding. And to place his head on something soft… and for  those who continued to check on and care about what happened to Willie. We all feel the love you showed to Willie in his last moments here on earth. Many blessings to you all!! 

      • Valerie October 8, 2023 (7:45 pm)
        So sorry for your loss Debbie. Sending lots of love and light to your family in this sad time!

      • Debra October 8, 2023 (8:06 pm)
        My condolences to your family Debbie. May the memories of your time together bring you comfort during this difficult. 

      • Peg Staeheli October 8, 2023 (8:20 pm)
        I am very sorry for the loss of your brother

    • Ann October 8, 2023 (5:20 pm)
      Thank you for your service to our community, I’m so sorry you went through that. 

  • Buncake October 7, 2023 (9:53 pm)
    That’s so sad 

  • Suzanne October 7, 2023 (10:21 pm)
    This is so incredibly sad. Just gutted reading this. My thoughts are with him and his family. 

  • Lars October 8, 2023 (6:26 am)
     This is the first bicycle fatality I have heard of on this bike trail. It is heavily used on weekends when the weather is perfect. The first responders did their best. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

    Lars

    • aa October 8, 2023 (9:28 am)
      Sounds like it’s more likely a medical issue that caused him to fall rather than anything related to the bike.  Or a random mishap on his bike resulting in a head injury. Doesn’t seem necessary to look at it as a  ‘bike fatality ‘ or related to the trail.

      • TZ October 8, 2023 (3:00 pm)
        I am so sorry to hear of this man’s ride turning fatal. I recently witnessed someone fall off their bike after hitting a bump on the trail near the Jack Block entrance. This particular stretch by the boat ramp has uneven pavement as well that’s jarred me a few times on a bike. 

  • Sara October 8, 2023 (8:14 am)
    So tragic. Sending love to family and friends. 

  • Speedscu October 8, 2023 (8:47 am)
    This guy fell right in front of me. No helmet. Please keep us updated as to cause of death 

  • Paul loeb October 8, 2023 (12:33 pm)
    I was running on Alki and got there a few minutes after he fell. The first responders were indeed great But before they got there the man was being worked on by two residents of the building across the street, the first of whom was a lawyer who knew cpr and the second who was an icu nurse who also did cpr but also tried mouth to mouth resuscitation through a safety mask she carries in her purse. Other people gave sweatshirts and jackets to prop up his bleeding head after the nurse asked. So lots of people deserve credit for trying their best to save him.from what the first responders and witnesses said it’s likely that a major medical event caused the fall and his death. But it’s also a reminder to wear a helmet which he wasn’t. Very sad but I was encouraged by all the people who stepped forward to try to do what they could before the ambulance and firefighters arrived

