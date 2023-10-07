UPDATE: Bicycle rider dies after falling in 1200 block Alki Avenue

6:04 PM: SFD medics and SPD officers are in the 1200 block of Alki Avenue SW, where witnesses told them a bicycle rider fell “out of the blue” while riding on the trail. The rider, described as a male adult, is reported to have hit his head and suffered potential life-threatening injuries, for which he’s being treated right now. Avoid the area.

6:24 PM: Medical discussion over emergency radio indicates the rider, described as in his mid-40s, is still in bad shape and the reason he suddenly fell is a mystery. Medics are still working to revive him.

7:51 PM: As noted in comments, radio exchanges indicate the rider did not survive. We don’t have any other information about circumstances and it would be up to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine whether a medical incident preceding the fall was to blame, or an injury from it.

8:42 PM: SFD has also officially confirmed to us that the rider died, and updates his age to “approximately 40.”