Looking for flu or COVID vaccination? Clinic this Saturday at Southwest Library

This Saturday at Southwest Library, free flu and COVID shots will be available – here’s the announcement:

Coming up on Saturday, October 21 from 2:00 – 5:30 pm, Seattle/King County Public Health and the Othello Station Pharmacy will provide free COVID and flu vaccines at the Southwest Library. No appointments needed, just walk on in! All vaccines are free for all; those without insurance are most welcome. Due to changes to vaccine funding, those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance information to the clinic (the shots will be free!).

The clinic includes boosters, according to the official flyer. The library is at 35th/Henderson.