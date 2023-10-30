West Seattle, Washington

30 Monday

LIGHT RAIL: Here’s everything Sound Transit showed at West Seattle event, as another round of drilling continues

October 30, 2023 4:22 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Sound Transit | West Seattle news

Thanks to the reader who texted the photo of Sound Transit‘s drill rig by Taco Time at 35th/Fauntleroy. It’s another round of the sampling they’ve been doing around the area as part of environmental studies for West Seattle light rail. ST spokesperson Rachelle Cunningham tells us it should be done at that spot by today’s end. Meantime, we promised to let you know when all the graphics show on easels and tables at last week’s open-house-style station-planning meeting were available – we requested them the next day but it’s taken ST until now to get them into a sharable format. Here they are, in PDF (41 pages).

1 Reply to "LIGHT RAIL: Here's everything Sound Transit showed at West Seattle event, as another round of drilling continues"

  Alex October 30, 2023 (4:44 pm)
    It’s a little crazy that until 2039, they expect people to take three different light rail lines in order to get to Redmond. 

