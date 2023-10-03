Join an orchestra, see candidates, learn ASL, drop off art, network with bicyclists, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Ghost seen in Gatewood, perhaps thiking, ‘Yikes, only four weeks to Halloween!’)

A busy list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), meet up for long-distance political networking.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE SUBMISSIONS: Noon to 8, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) accepts dropped-off submissions for its annual Southwest Artist Showcase – up to 2 pieces per participant. It’s a non-juried, nonprofit exhibit open to all, with the work on display October 7-November 4.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Rehearsals begin and new musicians are welcome. 5:30-9 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) – see our calendar listing for the link to more info and registration. (WSCO is a WSB sponsor.)

LEARN ASL: Free class, 6 pm at West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

TAE KWON DO: First West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club class of the month, 6 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: In-person monthly meeting at 6:30 pm, High Point Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW) – more info in our calendar listing.

SELF-IMPROVEMENT: Improve your public speaking, communication, and leadership skills with West Seattle Toastmasters 832 during their 6:30 pm online meeting – RSVP info is in our calendar listing.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES: Seattle CityClub and GSBA will present a City Council District 1 debate in the Brockey Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, in-person and livestreamed. More info here, as well as a registration link which the sponsors say includes a chance to suggest a question.

SING! Singers have an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers – “all treble voices welcome” – just show up for one of their rehearsals, Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can see the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something for us to add to it, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!