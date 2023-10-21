HELPING: Seattle’s only river gets hundreds of helping hands during Duwamish Alive!

Seen at Duwamish Alive!> this morning – one example of what the twice-yearly habitat-helping event is all about. That was just before volunteers set out by water and by land for four hours of volunteer cleanup and restoration.

First, at həʔapus Village Park and Shoreline Habitat in West Seattle, some of the volunteers heard from river champions – like Cecile Hansen of the Duwamish Tribe, whose longhouse is just across West Marginal Way SW:

It’s important for you to understand why Seattle’s only river – West Seattle’s eastern border – matters so much. Listen to what the speakers had to say:

If you missed this work party, watch for the next Duwamish Alive! in spring – and many other work parties in the months ahead.