Harbor-Alki candidate town hall, Little Jaye’s opening day, West Seattle Realty’s open house, Silent Book Club, more for your Thursday

LITTLE JAYE’S OPENING DAY: The new South Park bakery and coffee shop by the team from Lady Jaye in The Junction is celebrating its opening day, until 3 pm. (309 S. Cloverdale)

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Pecos Pit will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

WEST SEATTLE REALTY OPEN HOUSE: Stop by 2715 California SW in Admiral – here’s the announcement from West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor):

Please come by tonight (Thursday, October 5th) from 5:00-9:00 pm if your schedule allows! We’ll have some light snacks, a nice selection of beverages, and be ready to talk about this crazy real=estate market. And it’s also a great excuse to celebrate our wonderful community. We’d love to see you!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: New location! Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HARBOR-ALKI CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES TOWN HALL: See and hear Rob Saka and Maren Costa at 7 pm tonight at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). Here’s a video preview from Mark Jaroslaw, who will be recording the event:

Here’s our most recent written preview.

COUNTY COUNCIL CANDIDATES: Sofia Aragon and Teresa Mosqueda will field questions at tonight’s North Highline Unincorporated Area Council (White Center and vicinity) meeting, online, 7 pm. Here’s how to participate/watch.

WEST SEATTLE SILENT BOOK CLUB: 7-9 pm, 11 venues in West Seattle/White Center are participating this month! See the list in our calendar listing.

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

THURSDAY THROWDOWN: All-vinyl DJ night at Revelry Room (4547 California SW, alley entrance), 8-11 pm.

OVERNIGHT WATER OUTAGE: As we’ve been previewing, tonight is the night a seven-hour water outage is scheduled, 9 pm-4 am, for 650 Seattle Public Utilities customers in Morgan Junction, Gatewood, and Fauntleroy, for the installation of three new valves. The work will be happening at California/Frontenac.

