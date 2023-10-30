HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle High School students invite you to Fall Fest

Until 7 pm, everyone’s welcome at the decorated West Seattle High School courtyard where Fall Fest is happening – a student-created community event for this Halloween Eve. Indoors and outdoors, you’ll find games …

Also some fundraising sales (bring cash), like the one we mentioned in today’s preview list – the AAPI Club‘s candy sale:

Student organizers from the Class of 2026 who let us know about this include Lilly and AJ:

Go support students and get into the Halloween mood! (They’re showing “Nightmare Before Christmas” in the Commons, too.) WSHS is at 3000 California SW, and the courtyard entrance is off the south end of the parking lot.