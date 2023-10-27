HAPPENING NOW: Trick-or-treating time at Admiral District businesses

It’s the traditional kickoff to Hallo-weekend – West Seattle’s first round of business-district trick-or-treating, happening right now in the Admiral District. The onslaught of trick-or-treaters hasn’t quite arrived yet, but the businesses at and around Admiral/California are ready and waiting – above, the Bebop Waffle Shop crew; below, the folks at Baked Custom Cakes:

And don’t miss the spooky ceiling-dwelling spider at Alki Bike and Board (WSB sponsor):

This year the trick-or-treating is just the first event in an expanded slate – some grownups-only events are happening too. See it all on the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide page, including the full list of where and when you’ll find special trick-or-treat events in the next few days. This one in Admiral is on until 6 pm – more photos later!