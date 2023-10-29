HAPPENING NOW: Trick-or-treating and more at Halloween in The Junction

Halloween in The Junction is on! The costume parade, led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band, will soon leave Junction Plaza Park and head around the Farmers’ Market, then around the extra block that’s closed for today’s celebration, California between Alaska and Edmunds. Trick-or-treating is getting under way – find candy outside participating businesses as well as at booths south of Alaska. The Seattle Thrillers are set to perform at noon, and there’s a surprise performer – The Bubbleman is here.

We’re helping hand out candy (while it lasts!) near Walk-All-Ways. See you here!