HAPPENING NOW: Great Pumpkin Search in Fauntleroy

On the first of this year’s two “Halloweekends,” there’s lots to do, and one fun event is happening right now – the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s second Great Pumpkin Search. Between now and 3 pm, you can go to the Endolyne business district (centered on Wildwood/45th/Brace Point) and search for hidden pumpkins large and small. FCA adds, “As a bonus, there will be special pumpkins and holiday gifts to find in various locations.” But don’t wait – it’s popular – FCA told us they’d counted 23 pumpkin-hunters in the first five minutes!