HALLOWEEN: Admiral District plans weekend of events, including trick-or-treating

This year, The Admiral District not only is presenting business-district trick-or-treating on the Friday before Halloween as usual, it has a slate of adult events too. Here’s the announcement we received this morning:

In addition to the usual fun for the kids, the event has been expanded as a celebration for both kids and adults. We are excited to announce the first annual Admiral Junction Halloween Weekend! Trick or treating on Friday and an evening of adult events on Saturday. Check out the schedule of events below.

The Admiral Junction Halloween weekend is 100% volunteer supported by the businesses operating near the intersection of Admiral and California Ave SW. Each year, local businesses give back to the community by providing a safe place for families to enjoy the holiday. Find your favorite costume, grab the kids, and come out on Friday October 27th to join in on this popular West Seattle event! Then get out again on Saturday October 28th for more fun!

If you are interested in finding out whether a specific business in your area will be participating, stop by in advance, or give them a call. This event is well attended and most Admiral area store fronts take part in the fun. On the day of the event, simply look for the attached sign in business windows, and stroll through the Admiral District with family and friends.

Trick or Treating will happen between 3 pm and 6 pm on 10/27/2023 in the Admiral District. Look for this sign placed in store fronts to identify participating merchants:

FRIDAY 10.27

3-6 PM ADMIRAL BUSINESSES TRICK-OR-TREAT

8 PM ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW @ ADMIRAL PUB

ALL WEEKEND HALLOWEEN COCKTAILS @ OTTER ON THE ROCKS

SATURDAY 10.28

4 PM HEROES & VILLAINS HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL IN THE ADMIRAL JUNCTION

4pm Nook

5pm Admiral Pub

6pm Arthur’s

7pm Mission & West Wings

8pm Good Society

9pm Otter on the Rocks

10 pm Benbow

9 PM HALLOWEEN DRAG SHOW & COSTUME CONTEST @ ADMIRAL PUB

10 PM ’80S NIGHT WITH DJ TRENT VON (C89.5) ’80S HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST WITH PRIZES @ BENBOW ROOM