Hallo-weekend events, Drug Take-Back with food/clothing drive, Delridge Farmers’ Market finale, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(“Spooky insect” photographed recently by Steve Bender in his West Seattle garden)

Our daily list is in two parts again today – first, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide, seasonal special events today/tonight:

MONSTER DASH: Halloween fun on the run! West Seattle Monster Dash costumed run/kids’ dash – fundraising for West Seattle Cooperative Preschools – 9:30 am at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

GLASS PUMPKINS: Last day! Art-glass pumpkin patch @ Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way), noon-4 pm.

UNDERWATER PUMPKIN CARVING: The Sea Horse Dive Club jumps into the Sound at Alki Beach at 10 am to carve pumpkins for 11:30 am judging.

TAILS TO ASTONISH SPOOKTACULAR: Tails to Astonish welcomes costumed visitors – free candy and comics – to their third annual Halloween Spooktacular, 11:30 am-7 pm. (4850 California SW)

TRICK OR TREES: Noon-4 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), free trees, treats for kids, pet costume contest (3 pm), food/beverages for purchase, more fun.

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT ALKI BUSINESSES: Businesses along Alki Avenue SW between 57th SW and 63rd SW welcome trick-or-treaters, noon-2 pm. Also a special dance performance at Statue of Liberty Plaza, 1 pm.

CHURCH PARTY: Trinity Church welcomes all to its costumed Halloween Party with Pumpkin Carving, Carnival Games, Snacks, Drinks, and Music. 1-4 pm. (7551 35th SW)

WITCHES’ TEA PARTY: Witches’ Tea Party at My NecessiTea (3237 California SW), 1-3 pm. Tickets required.

WHITE CENTER TRUNK-OR-TREAT: All are welcome at Trunk or Treat at White Center Eagles (10452 15th SW), 1-2:30 pm.

OUNCES TRICK-OR-TREATING: 2-6 pm, Beer Garden Trick-or-Treating at Ounces, bring your costumed kids for trick-or-treating and activities. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT WHITE CENTER BUSINESSES: WC Trick-or-Treat Fest, various locations around downtown WC, 2-6 pm.

WHITE CENTER CARNIVAL: Teen-presented Halloween Carnival at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd), 2-5 pm.

OLG CARNIVAL + OKTOBERFEST: 3-6 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle), Halloween Carnival plus Oktoberfest tent for the adults. More details here.

TRAIL-OR-TREAT AT CAMP LONG: 4-8 pm, Trail or Treat will find trick-or-treaters following lighted pathways to some of the park’s cabins for treats offered by local organizations/businesses, plus nature-themed activities. Details in our preview! (5200 35th SW)

BAR CRAWL: Admiral Halloween Weekend continues with the Heroes and Villains Bar Crawl, starting at 4 pm – list of venues/times here.

SKATING AND POETRY, WITH COSTUMES: Free skating is part of this event – also including poetry, and costumes – at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 4:30-8 pm.

WEREWOLF, WITH COMEDIANS: Play and “laugh until you die” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 7 pm. Get your ticket(s) here.

SPOOKY SHOW: Nightfall Orphanage, spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, 7-10 pm. No admission charge, but charity donations requested – food or funds.

SPOOKY STORIES: Radio Enthusiasts of Puget Sound Halloween Spooktacular at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm – details and reservation link in our calendar listing.

AT THE SKYLARK: Come As You Aren’t annual bands-performing-as-other-bands event at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm. $20.

HALLOWEEN DRAG: 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2305 California SW), with costume contest.

(Friday photo by James Bratsanos)

Now the non-Halloween events, from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend going with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY & FOOD DRIVE: 10 am-2 pm, something extra added to the twice-yearly Drug Take-Back Day dropoffs at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) – a food/clothing drive. The requested donation list is in our calendar listing.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: You can admire the community art on display at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open 10 am-6 pm.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET FINALE: Last scheduled day of the season for the weekly farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW), 10 am-2 pm – prioritizing vendors of color, presented by African Community Housing & Development.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Fall is planting season, and you can shop for student-raised plants at the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open 10 am-2 pm on the north end of campus.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

PEGASUS POP-UP: Pegasus Book Exchange is celebrating its “40th-ish” anniversary with a pop-up at California/Oregon – storytime at 11 am, book and merch sales 11 am-6 pm. Also today: Open house with Pegasus owner Fred Epps.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7-9 pm, Guitar Gil at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘GREAT NIGHT’: New Saturday night program for young adults 18+ to hang out 7 pm-midnight, at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

BIBLIOTEKA: Seattle band live in-store at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7:30 pm. Free, all ages.

SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $40.

Planning a concert, open house, show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, Halloween or holiday-season happening, or ? If the community’s invited, get your event on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!